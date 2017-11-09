2017 Business Nomination
Organized Crime Bust

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Toronto
The RCMP has made a major weapons and drug bust in the GTHA with links to organized crime in the U.S.

Authorities say they made a string of arrests early Thursday morning involving weapons, money laundering, illegal gaming and the trafficking of tobacco and drugs, including fentanyl. Police say the men who have been arrested are from various communities in the Hamilton and Toronto area and all have alleged ties to organized crime.

The four-year investigation called project Otremens involved the RCMP, the OPP, Canada Border Services Agency and the FBI, along with police forces in Halton, Toronto and Peel.

“Over the course of the investigation, the RCMP seized 6 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanyl, a kilogram of heroin, over 20 kilograms of cocaine, in excess of 250 000 tablets of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, MDMA, 3 kilograms of raw MDMA and approximately 3 million cigarettes and several gaming machines.” Supt. Chris Leather, RCMP.

Nine people have been arrested including Domenico Paolo Violi of Hamilton and Dimitar Dimitrov of Stoney Creek.


