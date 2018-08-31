OPP: zero tolerance for distracted driving this weekend

As a new school year gets set to start, Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to stop looking at their phones when behind the wheel.

So far this year, OPP have investigated 5,619 collisions that involved an inattentive driver.

Those collisions resulted in 31 deaths and 1,051 injuries.

“Some drivers claim to be good multi-taskers behind the wheel and this is how they justify habitual texting, talking on their phone or other distractions while driving,” said OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes.

“This attitude has contributed to driver inattention being the deadliest behaviour on OPP-patrolled roads for the past five years.”

Holding a cell phone or other electronic device while driving is against the law.

OPP say there will be zero tolerance for distracted driving this Labour Day Long Weekend and into the school year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2019, penalties for distracted driving will increase to:

a fine of up to $1,000

three demerit points

a three-day driver’s licence suspension

Novice drivers will also face: