OPP wrap up weekend crack down on unsafe driving

Posted:
Category: News, Ontario
Tags: cell phone, crackdown, distracted, driving, opp, seat belt, speeding, unsafe

OPP were out in full force this weekend on the roads to crack down on speeding, cell phone use and unbuckled seat belts.

Officers handed out plenty of tickets on Good Friday to those who seemed to be in a hurry.

OPP were targeting aggressive or distracted drivers along with anyone who was impaired. Two drivers were charged with speeding by 50 kilometers per hour or more over the limit.

As a result those drivers had their vehicles seized and their licences suspended. Police say one of those drivers was a 22-year-old woman who had a toddler in the car.


