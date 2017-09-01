OPP use GPS dart technology to track high-speed vehicle

Photo: OPP used STAR tag to track vehicle. Driver arrested in Burlington (David Ritchie)

Ontario Provincial Police used new STAR technology to track and arrest a Brantford man in connection with an early Friday morning RIDE program.

Brant County OPP stopped a black 2014 Honda Civic just before 3:30 a.m. while conducting a RIDE check in the area of Cockshutt Road at Oxbow Road, in Brant County.

Police say the driver had been drinking alcohol and failed a road side screening device test. The device is used to determine how much alcohol is in the blood.

Before officers could arrest the man, he took off, which is when OPP deployed a STAR tag which successfully attached the man’s car.

“The driver started south of the City of Brantford in Brant County,” said Provincial Constable Ken Johnston. “He traveled east on Highway 403 through Hamilton, then on the QEW to Niagara. He turned around heading east on the QEW toward Burlington, then he went onto Highway 407.”

Johnston told CHCH News the man drove just over 155 kilometers through three OPP districts.

“An an initial attempt to stop the vehicle in Burlington resulted in two police cars being damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries,” Johnston said.

OPP have charged a 34-year-old Brantford man with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, failing to provide a breath sample and four counts of mischief endangering life.

Johnston said there were two female passengers in the car. They are not being charged.

No names have been released yet.

More to come.