OPP seizes $70K in illicit drugs during traffic stop

Three men and two women are facing several charges after police seized roughly $70,000 in illicit drugs from the vehicle they were occupying.

Members of the Haldimand/Norfolk County Street Crime Unit were conducting patrols near Colborne St. in Simcoe when they say a vehicle caught their attention.

Police found more than $5,000 in cash along with cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, dilaudid and a weapon.

All are to appear in Simcoe court at a later date to answer to the charges.


