OPP seek help identifying break and enter suspect

The Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a break and enter suspect.

Officers were called to investigate a break in at a business on Simona Dr. in Caledon around 9 p.m. on February 13.

Police say someone had forced their way into the building through a door and stole several lights, electronics and a variety of tools.

Video surveillance captured images of a man arriving in a white cube van with a sliding back gate, no side markings, multiple LED lights, and Enterprise Car Rental mudguards. The licence plate was partially obstructed but a portion read 703 3BH.

Police are looking for a man with medium complexion, long dark hair, a goatee and mustache. He was wearing a Blue Jays hat with a straight brim, dark blue jacket with a hood, khaki pants, dark sneakers or boots and a pair of gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information about this break and enter to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Noble or Detective Constable Steve Linton at 905-584-2241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


