OPP search for missing 18-year-old man

The Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen on a hiking trail in Caledon.

Felipe Amaller was seen on a trail near Highpoint Rd. and Mississauga Rd. around 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

He is described as 5’10”, 150-160 lbs, with black, short curly hair. Police say Amaller was wearing a blue jacket, blue toque and black boots.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.