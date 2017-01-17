Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

OPP search for missing 18-year-old man

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: caledon, missing, ontario provincial police, opp, person

FelipeAmaller

The Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen on a hiking trail in Caledon.

Felipe Amaller was seen on a trail near Highpoint Rd. and Mississauga Rd. around 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

He is described as 5’10”, 150-160 lbs, with black, short curly hair. Police say Amaller was wearing a blue jacket, blue toque and black boots.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php