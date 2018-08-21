;
OPP search for man seen drifting from shore in Long Point

Ontario Provincial Police officers are currently searching for a man who was seen floating away from shore in Long Point on Monday.

Someone contacted police around 5 p.m. to report seeing a male on a flotation device drifting away into Lake Erie.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) from Canada and the United States were called in to help search the waters.

An aerial search is underway and police are canvassing residents in the area.

Police did locate a blue and white single person flotation device, similar to a tire tube, but have not found a person.

So far, police have not been able to confirm if the flotation device was occupied.

Police say there are no missing persons or persons unaccounted for in the area.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.



