Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

OPP search for man who offered 11-year-old girl a ride

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk
Tags: caledonia, ontario provincial police, opp, police, suspicious

OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man approached an 11-year-old girl and offered her a ride in his vehicle.

Police say between 3:05 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Friday, the girl was walking in the area of Wigton St. in Caledonia.

A grey minivan travelling southbound stopped in front of her and the male driver got out. He asked the girl if she would like a ride and when she declined, he quickly got back into his vehicle and fled the area.

The grey minivan was last seen traveling southbound on Wigton St. before turning westbound onto Haddington St.

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian with a tan, clean shaven, approximately five-foot-eleven, with short dark hair. He was wearing black pants, a blue tank top, and had glasses on top of his head. Police say he may be around 30 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.


LATEST STORIES

Get fresh with Summer Fresh

Rainy impact

Prison conditions

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php