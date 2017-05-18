OPP search for man who offered 11-year-old girl a ride

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man approached an 11-year-old girl and offered her a ride in his vehicle.

Police say between 3:05 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Friday, the girl was walking in the area of Wigton St. in Caledonia.

A grey minivan travelling southbound stopped in front of her and the male driver got out. He asked the girl if she would like a ride and when she declined, he quickly got back into his vehicle and fled the area.

The grey minivan was last seen traveling southbound on Wigton St. before turning westbound onto Haddington St.

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian with a tan, clean shaven, approximately five-foot-eleven, with short dark hair. He was wearing black pants, a blue tank top, and had glasses on top of his head. Police say he may be around 30 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.