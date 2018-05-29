OPP search for driver who struck woman in Port Dover

Provincial Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting an elderly woman and her dog.

OPP say the pair were hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of Main St. and Thompson Dr. Friday evening.

The driver did not stop and continued westbound on Highway 6.

The 70-year-old woman and the dog suffered minor injuries.

Police say the vehicle is an older model, light beige Toyota Corolla.

The driver is described as a young male with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.