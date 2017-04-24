Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
OPP says fatal crashes at highest rate in four years

Posted:
The Ontario Provincial Police have released alarming statistics that say fatal crashes in the province are at a four year high.

Last year 307 people died in motor vehicle collisions. That’s six more than the year before. But police also reveal the number of deaths have risen steadily since 2013.

OPP has concluded that the cause of most crashes usually stem from aggressive driving and drivers who are distracted, or impaired or not wearing a seat belt.


