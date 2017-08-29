Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

OPP make massive cocaine bust saying it’s the largest in its history

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: cocaine, montreal, ontario, ontario provincial police, opp, Project Hope, stoney creek


Ontario Provincial Police say an international investigation into a cocaine smuggling ring has resulted in the largest drug seizure in the force’s history.

OPP say they have charged three men from the GTA in who allegedly imported more than 1,000 kilograms of pure cocaine into Canada from Argentina. Investigators say the value of the cocaine is estimated to be worth $60 million with a street value of about $250 million.

cocaine2

OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes spoke at a news conference today.

“The OPP recognize that illegal drugs cause grievous harm and threaten community safety,” he said. “With the amount of pure cocaine seized during Project HOPE, we’ve stopped many criminals from causing more harm to our communities while removing a quarter of a billion dollars from the criminal economy.”

The investigation called “Project Hope” was in partnership with Peel police, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, among other organizations.

According to police, the cocaine was allegedly transported in shipping containers to Montreal, and then sent to Ontario. Working with border guards they discovered a variety of caches of cocaine at a CBSA warehouse in the Port of Montreal and in Stoney Creek.

52-year-old Luis Enrique Karim-Altamirano from Vaughan and 36-year-old Mauricio Antonio Medina-Gatica from Brampton were charged with various drug trafficking offences on May 1, while 42-year-old Iban Orozco-Lomeli from Toronto was charged with various drug trafficking offences on July 10.

Medina-Gatica and Orozco-Lomeli have been released on bail. Karim-Altamirano remains in custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.


LATEST STORIES

Cross country fundraiser

School zone crackdown

Arsonist rattles neighbourhood

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php