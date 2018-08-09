;
OPP report six fatal crashes over Civic long weekend

Provincial Police say this Civic long weekend ended with six fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads, with two children among the dead.

According to OPP, it’s the highest number of fatal road incidents on a long weekend since August 2011.

The OPP laid 8,566 traffic-related charges over the weekend.

5,070 of those were for speeding.

OPP also laid 511 charges related to their “Move Over” campaign.

Officers were patrolling roads reminding people to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles stopped on the highway.

There were 413 charges during the 2017 “Move Over” campaign and 471 charges the year before.



