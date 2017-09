An OPP prisoner van rolled several times on Cockshutt road near Waterford Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say a grey vehicle was heading west on Cockshutt when it collided with a southbound transport van in the intersection. There were no prisoners in the van at the time.

Two female officers were taken to hospital along with the 66 year old driver of the other vehicle, all are expected to be okay.

OPP say charges are pending.