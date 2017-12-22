OPP officers cleared in Puslinch arrest investigation

The province’s police watchdog has cleared OPP officers in the arrest of a man last month in Puslinch.

On Nov. 23, OPP officers from the Wellington County detachment arrived at a home on Gore Rd. with an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man. The Special Investigations Unit was called in after that man sought medical attention while in police custody.

The investigation found that the man ran off when he saw the police cruiser and tripped and fell when looking back at the house. The man returned home, where he was arrested, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU says the man’s injury was caused by the fall and there was no police involvement. The investigation has been terminated.

The SIU is called any time there is a death, injury or sexual assault allegation involving police.