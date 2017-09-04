Watch CHCH Live
UPDATE: OPP officer in serious but stable condition after being struck at traffic stop in Mississauga

Posted:       Last updated:
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle at a traffic stop in Mississauga, Peel Paramedics confirm on Twitter.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt identified the police officer as Prov. Cst. Patrick Chatelain, on Twitter, noting Chatelain has been with the Port Credit detachment for four years.

The driver that struck Chatelain, drove-off after hitting the officer.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Charcoal Grey Chrysler 300 with black rims and a Quebec licence plate FLK8756, according to a Peel Regional Police Twitter post.

Hurontario Street is closed in both directions at the 403.

If you see the vehicle or have any information, call police.


