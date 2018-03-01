2017 Business Nomination
OPP nab school bus driver with open container of liquor

A 59-year-old school bus driver has been charged after police found an open container of liquor on board a school bus.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were alerted by numerous community members about a local school bus driver who may be consuming alcoholic beverages while driving.

Officers stopped the bus on a road in Tiny Township and had the driver take a roadside screening test.

Michael Binseel had his license suspended for three days and was fined $198. He is also charged with driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Police say no one else was on the school bus when it was pulled over.




