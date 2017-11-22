Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Woman seriously injured by dog bite, OPP look for owner

The Ontario Provincial Police are looking to speak with the owner of a dog after a woman was bit twice on the arm.

The woman called police around 3:30 p.m. on Friday to report she had been bitten by a dog.

The 59-year-old woman said she was walking along a trail in Norfolk County when two dogs ran up to her. One of the dogs, described as a Rottweiler weighing roughly 100 lbs, bit the victim on the arm.

The owner came to the area to try and regain control of the dogs when the same dog bit the victim again.

The woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Investigators are looking to speak to the owner of the Rottweiler and the other dog which is believed to be a Boxer. If anyone has information that can identify the owner, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.


