OPP investigating after woman pulled from Lake Erie

Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a woman was pulled from Lake Erie on Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call about an unresponsive woman in the water just off of Hastings Dr. in Long Point around 9 a.m.

Emergency crews brought the woman to shore where she was pronounced dead.

OPP are working to identify the body.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.