OPP investigate fatal crash on Highway 6 in Hagersville
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 6 in Hagersville Monday afternoon.
Three vehicles collided on the highway between 10th and 11th concession at around 3 p.m.
Police say a southbound car went into oncoming traffic and crashed into two other vehicles.
Two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A third person died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
