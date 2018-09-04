;
OPP investigate fatal crash on Highway 6 in Hagersville

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 6 in Hagersville Monday afternoon.

Three vehicles collided on the highway between 10th and 11th concession at around 3 p.m.

Police say a southbound car went into oncoming traffic and crashed into two other vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third person died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

 



