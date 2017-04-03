OPP impounds stunt driving exotic cars

The Ontario Provincial Police have impounded a dozen high-end cars after a traffic stop on Highway 400 in Barrie.

Some of the cars include Lamborghinis and Aston Martins.

Police said they received reports of cars travelling around 150 kilometers an hour on sections of Highway 407 and Highway 400.

Twelve drivers have been charged with stunt driving. Their cars will be impounded for seven days and they’ve lost their license for a week.

Police managed to stop more than 20 cars but they didn’t get them all. Over 40 were reportedly weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder.

The OPP thank the public who called 911 to report the speeding cars. They are following up with the other drivers who managed to get away.