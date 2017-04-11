OPP charge Wellington County woman in local raffle scam

A 31-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in connection to a local raffle scam in Wellington County.

Police say between April 2016 and December 2016, Patricia Oldham allegedly sold raffle tickets and bracelets claiming that the proceeds would be donated to the breakfast program at a local public school in Mount Forest, Ont.

Investigators say no money was ever donated to the school and there is no evidence that the prizes advertised on the raffle ticket were ever awarded.

The tickets were sold at the Mount Forest Home Show in the spring, Mount Forest Fireworks Festival in the summer, and at the Mount Forest Craft Show in the fall. Tickets were also advertised online through Facebook buy and sell groups, including the “Mount Forest & Surrounding Areas Buy/Sell/Swap” page.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have been a victim of this scam to contact police.