2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

OPP charge Wellington County woman in local raffle scam

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Harriston, mount forest, ontario provincial police, opp, raffle, scam, wellington county

raffleticket

A 31-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in connection to a local raffle scam in Wellington County.

Police say between April 2016 and December 2016, Patricia Oldham allegedly sold raffle tickets and bracelets claiming that the proceeds would be donated to the breakfast program at a local public school in Mount Forest, Ont.

bracelet

Investigators say no money was ever donated to the school and there is no evidence that the prizes advertised on the raffle ticket were ever awarded.

The tickets were sold at the Mount Forest Home Show in the spring, Mount Forest Fireworks Festival in the summer, and at the Mount Forest Craft Show in the fall. Tickets were also advertised online through Facebook buy and sell groups, including the “Mount Forest & Surrounding Areas Buy/Sell/Swap” page.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have been a victim of this scam to contact police.


LATEST STORIES

Spring meal ideas

Flooring style

OPP charge Wellington County woman in local raffle scam

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php