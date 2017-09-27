Two people charged in connection with murder investigation

Two people are facing charges in connection with the death of 27-year-old Dustin Monture.

Monture was found on the front lawn of a home on Tuscara Road in Six Nations of the Grand River Territory on February 21.

He was air lifted to a Hamilton hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Aaron Martin, 39, and Sharon Hill, 40, have been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They are scheduled to appear in a Brantford courtroom at a later date.

“These individuals are facing charges as a result of the cooperation from the public. We know that there are other people in our community that have information surrounding the homicide of Dustin Monture and we need them to come forward more than ever. I want them to have that courage and strength to contact the police. We need to bring some resolution to his family. That one phone call can make a difference,” said Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Service.

In early August, Lickers said Six Nations Police and the OPP had a full-time team investigating the murder of Monture. At the time, he said investigators were aware that members of the public had information pertaining to his murder and that those people “are key to solving Dustin’s killing.”