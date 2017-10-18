OPP charge driver going 200 km/h on the QEW

A 27-year-old woman from St. Catharines is facing several charges after police stopped a vehicle that was going double the speed limit on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls.

The Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled over a motorist just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the QEW northbound at Mountain Rd.

The driver, who only has a G2 licence, was clocked via speed gun going 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. She is charged with stunt driving and several novice driver offences.

The woman’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and her licence was also suspended for seven days.