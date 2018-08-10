OPP charge 44-year-old man with voyeurism

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a recording device was found sitting near a window of a home in Middlesex County.

A woman called police after she found the device which was focused on a change room area inside a private residence.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, is not a resident of the residence.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Middlesex Centre and seized cell phones and mass storage devices.

Scott MacDonald was arrested and charged with voyeurism. He was released and is expected to appear in court on August 29.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.