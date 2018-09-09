OPP Campaign

;
According to Ontario Provincial Police it was a deadly labour day long weekend on the roads, waterways and trails.

They say two motorcyclists were among four others who died in separate collisions over the weekend.

One person died in an off-road crash.

Two boaters died in separate incidents and three people drowned.

More than 600 distracted driving charges were laid.

Speeding topped the list with more than six-thousand drivers charged, nearly two-hundred were for stunt driving.



