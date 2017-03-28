OPP asking for public’s help locating missing 13-year-old boy

The County of Brant detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in location a missing 13-year-old boy.

Treyton Moore was reported missing around 10:15 p.m. Monday. He was last seen walking in the area of Fairfield Rd. near Maple Ave. South. He was wearing a grey jacket, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and orange running shoes.

Police describe Moore as white, five-foot-four, with a thin build, blue eyes and brown hair with blue in it.

If you were in the area and saw anything that could assist in locating Moore, police are asking you to call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.