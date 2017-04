Operation Decoy is a program by the Halton police to trick drivers into slowing down.

An unmanned cruiser on the side of the road on Walkers Line near the 407, makes you think that they’re there even when they’re not.

Right now there is only one decoy car in use in the Halton region and police say when they first put it out in 2015 they saw speeding drop by 20%.

Halton police are considering putting more decoy cars throughout the region this summer.