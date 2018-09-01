It’s almost time to go back to school and St. Matthews House teamed up with Steel Workers in Hamilton to give low income families a bit of relief.

They hosted an event today distributing one thousand supply-filled backpacks.

They’re calling it Operation Backpack.

Parents and kids were in line as early as 7 am today.

Back in 2015, they started with 600 backpacks, today they handed out 1000. Next year they’re hoping to grow the number to 1500.

Each backpack is worth $20, meaning about 20 thousand dollars worth of materials were handed out today.