It’s almost time to go back to school and St. Matthews House teamed up with Steel Workers in Hamilton to give low income families a bit of relief.

They hosted an event today distributing one thousand supply-filled backpacks.

They’re calling it Operation Backpack.

Parents and kids were in line as early as 7 am today.

Back in 2015, they started with 600 backpacks, today they handed out 1000. Next year they’re hoping to grow the number to 1500.

Each backpack is worth $20, meaning about 20 thousand dollars worth of materials were handed out today.



