Operation Backpack
It’s almost time to go back to school and St. Matthews House teamed up with Steel Workers in Hamilton to give low income families a bit of relief.
They hosted an event today distributing one thousand supply-filled backpacks.
They’re calling it Operation Backpack.
Parents and kids were in line as early as 7 am today.
Back in 2015, they started with 600 backpacks, today they handed out 1000. Next year they’re hoping to grow the number to 1500.
Each backpack is worth $20, meaning about 20 thousand dollars worth of materials were handed out today.
Commenting Guidelines