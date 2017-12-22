Open and closed in Hamilton this Christmas

The City of Hamilton is reminding residents about schedule changes and closures for the holiday season.

The city’s administrative offices will be closed from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1, reopening on Jan. 2.

There will be no curbside pick up on Monday Dec. 25. Pick-ups will be one day later.

Christmas trees will be collected between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15. The city is asking residents to remove all decorations before placing trees at the curb.

HSR buses will operate on a regular Sunday service on Dec. 24. Buses will be on a special Christmas Day schedule on Dec. 25 and regular Saturday service on Boxing Day.

All recreation centres, senior centres and arenas will be closed December 25, 26 and January 1.

The Hamilton Farmers’ Market and public libraries will be closed Dec. 24-26.