Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Open and closed in Hamilton this Christmas

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: christmas, city of hamilton, hamilton, holiday hours, open and closed

HAM city hall snow

The City of Hamilton is reminding residents about schedule changes and closures for the holiday season.

The city’s administrative offices will be closed from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1, reopening on Jan. 2.

There will be no curbside pick up on Monday Dec. 25. Pick-ups will be one day later.

Christmas trees will be collected between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15. The city is asking residents to remove all decorations before placing trees at the curb.

HSR buses will operate on a regular Sunday service on Dec. 24. Buses will be on a special Christmas Day schedule on Dec. 25 and regular Saturday service on Boxing Day.

All recreation centres, senior centres and arenas will be closed December 25, 26 and January 1.

The Hamilton Farmers’ Market and public libraries will be closed Dec. 24-26.


LATEST STORIES

Jackpot weekend

Lock it or Lose it

Busiest shopping day of the year

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php