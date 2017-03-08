Oosterhoff challenge to defend his seat

Less than five months into becoming Ontario’s youngest member of parliament, teen MPP Sam Oosterhoff will have to defend his seat. The 19-year-old will go toe-to-toe with conservative party VP Tony Quirk, who finished fourth in last year’s Niagara West-Glanbrook nomination.

Sam Oosterhoff says the challenge by his by-election campaign manager came as a surprise.

Tony Quirk, who challenged Oosterhoff for the party nomination last October is now using the prospect of next year’s provincial election to challenge him yet again.

Quirk is hoping that changes to the Niagara riding will add voters to his side. Wainfleet and parts of St.Catharines have been added, while Glanbrook has been dropped.

Quirk also believes Oosterhoff social views are too radical. Oosteroff has been outspoken in his opposition to same sex marriage, abortion and the new sex-ed curriculum.

Oosteroff says he might not have Quirk’s 20 plus years of experience as a politician but still believes he’s the right man for the job and voters may be inclined to give Oosterhoff more time to prove himself.