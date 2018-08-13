;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario puts hold on St. Catharines overdose-prevention site

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: hamilton, Safe Injection Site, st catharines

SafeInjectionSite

Ontario’s health minister says a new overdose-prevention site in St. Catharines will not open as scheduled.

Christine Elliott says sites in Thunder Bay, and Toronto will also be frozen as the province conducts a review on harm-reduction practices and if the sites “have merit.”

Overdose prevention sites are an extension of existing harm reduction programs that provide easy-to-access, life-saving harm reduction services. The goal is to help reduce the growing number of opioid-related overdose deaths.

Safe injection sites are more permanent locations approved by the federal government after a more extensive application process.

A temporary safe injection site recently opened on Rebecca St. in downtown Hamilton. Drug users are able to come with their drugs and be provided with clean needles and supplies. The safe injection site will be staffed by a medical professional and at least two community workers, one of which has either used drugs in the past, or are still using.

RELATED STORIES
Supervised injections site in St. Catharines



LATEST STORIES

Ontario puts hold on St. Catharines overdose-prevention site

Campers awoken by fire at Toronto Motorsports Park in Cayuga

Music Monday

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php