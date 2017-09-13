Watch CHCH Live
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne to testify in byelection bribery case

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will testify today in an Election Act bribery case connected to a Sudbury byelection that took place two years ago.

Wynne’s former deputy chief of staff Pat Sorbara and former Liberal Party organizer Gerry Lougheed are facing bribery charges.

It’s alleged they offered candidate Andrew Oliver a job or appointment to get him to step aside for Wynne’s preferred candidate.

Both Sorbara and Lougheed have pleaded not guilty.

Wynne faces no charges, but will be likely asked to testify about what she told Olivier and what conversations she had with Lougheed and Sorbara prior to their conversations with him.


