Ontario Political Leaders react to Tariffs

Tariffs on imports of Canadian steel and aluminum are now in effect, 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum. While the impact varies across the country, it’s a blow to Ontario.

Last year, we exported $5.8 billion dollars worth of steel south of the border. With a provincial election looming, it’s a topic that’s come up on the campaign trail.

Fierce words from Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne when she spoke in Hamilton about the new US imposed steel and aluminum tariffs.

She also praised her federal counterparts for their response.

Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford was in the heart of Northern Ontario’s steel town, Sault Ste. Marie where he also addressed questions about the tariffs.

Ford also blamed high taxes and hydro rates for a lack of business competitiveness.

In Toronto, NDP leader Andrea Horwath spoke on a number of issues. Tariffs didn’t come up, but the issue of dirty campaigning did.

Horwath also defended her candidates, against allegations of leftist radicalism.

Horwath then headed to St. Catharines and Welland, Wynne to Waterloo and Mississauga, and Ford to Kapuskasing.