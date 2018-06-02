;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario Political Leaders react to Tariffs

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Andrea Hovath, doug ford, kathleen wynne, liberal, ndp, new democratic party, pc, progressive conservative


Tariffs on imports of Canadian steel and aluminum are now in effect, 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum. While the impact varies across the country, it’s a blow to Ontario.

Last year, we exported $5.8 billion dollars worth of steel south of the border. With a provincial election looming, it’s a topic that’s come up on the campaign trail.

Fierce words from Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne when she spoke in Hamilton about the new US imposed steel and aluminum tariffs.

She also praised her federal counterparts for their response.

Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford was in the heart of Northern Ontario’s steel town, Sault Ste. Marie where he also addressed questions about the tariffs.

Ford also blamed high taxes and hydro rates for a lack of business competitiveness.

In Toronto, NDP leader Andrea Horwath spoke on a number of issues. Tariffs didn’t come up, but the issue of dirty campaigning did.

Horwath also defended her candidates, against allegations of leftist radicalism.

Horwath then headed to St. Catharines and Welland, Wynne to Waterloo and Mississauga, and Ford to Kapuskasing.



LATEST STORIES

Johnny Manziel debuts in the CFL

Hamilton Harbour Queen sails again

Niagara Comic Con

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php