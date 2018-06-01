;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canadian/Ontario government react to U.S. import tariffs

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World, Ontario
Tags: aluminum, andrea horwath, doug ford, kathleen wynne, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, steel, tariffs

trud

 

Members of the Canadian government are responding to the U.S. after they imposed import duties of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum from Canada beginning June 1.

Canada intends to impose surtaxes of up to C$16.6 billion in imports of steel, aluminum and a long list of other products from the U.S.

Some of these products include Maple Syrup, Ketchup, Chocolate, Coffee and Yogurt.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called the U.S. measures illegal and counterproductive.

She says, “This is a very strong Canadian action in response to a very bad U.S. decision.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that despite Canada’s response, that Americans remain Canada’s ally: “This is not about the American people. We have to believe that at some point, common sense will prevail.”

Ontario’s Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne says: “We have to send a signal to Donald Trump. We have to send a signal that Canada will not be your doormat, Ontario will not be your doormat. We need to push back against this action.”

Ontario’s NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says this will have a devastating impact on jobs in her Hamilton community.

Ontario’s PC leader Doug Ford released this tweet responding to the tariffs:

 

Canada is the number one exporter of steel and aluminum into the U.S.



LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for June 1st-3rd

Mayor Eisenberger says tariffs are a "bullying tactic"

Canadian/Ontario government react to U.S. import tariffs

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php