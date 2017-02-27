Ontario launches baby box program

2016 Business Excellence Awards
The worlds largest baby box program was in Hamilton this weekend offering free supplies and samples to new and expecting moms.

The Baby Box Co. created their program based on a 75-year tradition from Finland. The boxes include various essentials including a little mattress with a waterproof cover and fitted cotton sheet. There is also a bag of essentials for your newborn like baby wipes, diapers and shampoo.
The universal program launched in Ontario in September last year and according to its director of community programs, new parents have been grateful to receive their gifts.
The boxes retail for $150 dollars but are completely free to families in Ontario. The program is fully funded by The Baby Box Co. there were nine events held across southern Ontario with about 25-hundred boxes given away. If you want to learn more visit www.babyboxuniversity.com.


