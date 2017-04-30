2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ontario issues warning to pet owners for rabies prevention

Posted:
A call to protect pets from rabies was issued by the province as the weather begins to warm up.

The City of Hamilton’s Public Health and Animal Services hosted a low cost rabies vaccine clinic on Saturday in Stoney Creek.

Though the spread of rabies in the city has slowed down, the province says there is still a risk to people and their pets and encourage owners to pay attention to the longevity of vaccines.

Two-hundred-and-thirty-four animals have tested positive for raccoon rabies in Hamilton since 2015.


