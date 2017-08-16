2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ontario increasing train and bus service across GO network

Ontario is increasing train and bus services across the GO network this coming fall.

The province says the changes are an effort to provide commuters with more travel options that will help manage congestion and ensure strong customer service.

The changes include more peak period GO train service on the Barrie line, providing more travel options to commuters in Barrie, Bradford West Gwillimbury, East Gwillimbury, Newmarket, Aurora, King City, Vaughan and Toronto. The province will also increase GO bus service on some of the most in-demand routes that serve customers in Burlington, St. Catharines, Guelph, Mississauga, Oakville, Hamilton and Richmond Hill.

“Providing more train and bus service on our most in-demand routes is just one more way we are making transit a convenient choice for commuters. These new Barrie GO train trips also bring us one step closer to our goal of transforming the GO rail network to provide faster and more frequent rail service throughout the entire region,” said John Jensen, President and CEO, Metrolinx in a press release.

The changes will be in effect as of September 2.


