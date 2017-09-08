Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario Government to manage sale and use of marijuana

The Ontario Government has concluded a framework to manage the sale and distribution of marijuana.

The Government made the announcement Friday morning and includes several key elements.

The plan involves an online ordering service and around 150 stand-alone stores.

The LCBO will oversee the selling of pot across the province through the stores and ordering services. Cannabis and alcohol will not be sold together.

Yasir Naqvi, Attorney General, Charles Sousa, Minister of Finance and Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, announced that legislation will be introduced later this fall, following the conclusion of province-wide consultations.

Customers, ages 19 and older, will need proof of identification to obtain their pot at any of the 150 stand-alone stores. The marijuana will be stored in plain concealed cases with recreational use only allowed in private residences.

The province is presently working on a deadline, but the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expects marijuana to be legalized by next summer.


