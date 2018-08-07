Ontario government to announce buck-a-beer plan

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to formally announce the provincial government’s buck-a-beer plan at a Brewery in Picton, Ontario today.

Sources say that the Progressive Conservative plan will lower the minimum price of a bottle or a can of beer from $1.25 to $1 by the Labour Day weekend.

Brewers are not required to charge less, but Ford says that there will be various incentives for those that do charge less.

The move is one of Ford’s promises he made during his election campaign, in addition to promising the expansion of the sale of beer and wine to corner and box stores in Ontario.

The Tories have previously said that the return of buck-a-beer would see more competition in the beer market without affecting the province’s revenues from beer and wine taxes.

Government documents show the previous scheme brought in roughly $589 million in 2016-17.