Ontario gas plant scandal sentencing

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: dalton mcguinty, david livingston, gas plants scandal, Liberal government, ontario

Livingston

Sentencing arguments begin today for a former top political aide involved in Ontario’s gas plants scandal.

David Livingston was found guilty of attempted mischief to data and illegal use of a computer last month.

The charges were related to the destruction of documents in the Liberal government’s decision to cancel two gas plants before the 2011 provincial election.

Livingston is former premier Dalton McGuinty’s ex-chief of staff.

He faces up to 10 years behind bars.

Livingston’s deputy Laura Miller was found not guilty in the case.

 



