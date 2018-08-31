Ontario Fire Marshal investigating explosion at Brantford factory

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a explosion at a Brantford paint factory Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 140 Garden Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the building had already been evacuated.

Fire officials say one employee was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Emergency crews closed the road as a precaution.

Fire crews on scene of an industrial explosion on Garden Ave. One person transported by EMS to Hospital. All other employees accounted for crews conduct primary search for all clear. pic.twitter.com/49Zp77CXGK — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) August 30, 2018

Officials say there was no actual fire at the site.