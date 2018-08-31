;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario Fire Marshal investigating explosion at Brantford factory

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: brantford, Brantford Fire, explosion

brantford explosion

 

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a explosion at a Brantford paint factory Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 140 Garden Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the building had already been evacuated.

Fire officials say one employee was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Emergency crews closed the road as a precaution.

Officials say there was no actual fire at the site.



LATEST STORIES

Hickory golf

CHCH Music Friday: Abby J. Hall

Hamilton's Sherman Access to re-open Friday evening

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php