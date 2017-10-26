Ontario College Strike

Ontario college faculty and staff are now in day 10 of their strike in hopes of receiving better pay, more full-time jobs and more say in the curriculum.

The strikers surrounded Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews’ office in downtown Toronto. They want the Liberals to get negotiations started again, but despite the noise renewed talks between the union and the college employer council haven’t been scheduled.

The council’s last offer included a 7.75% salary increase over four years and improvements to the ratio of contract to full-time employees. The union didn’t vote on the offer.

At this point, besides hinting at back to work legislation, the Liberals are keeping their distance.

“We do have the tools of legislating back but that would be a very last resort tool.” Deb Matthews.

“I asked the Premier in the legislature, are you going to do everything you can to get both sides back to the table and their response was it’s not our place to get involved in.” Patrick Brown.

Today students presented Deb Matthews with a petition with over 100 000 signatures. It asks that full-time students be reimbursed $30 for everyday that they don’t have classes due to the strike, $20 per day for part-timers.