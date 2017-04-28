Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario Budget

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: budget, debt, deficit, ontario, queen's park

It’s taken about a decade to do it, but the province’s Liberals say the budget is finally balanced, which means Ontario will not run a deficit this year.

But there is still plenty of debt and it’s rising to new heights. The debt is projected to be $312 billion this year, or roughly $22 thousand for every Ontarian and that debt is expected to grow to $336 billion by 2020.

The interest on the debt is the fourth largest spending area of this budget at $11.6 billion.

P.C. leader Patrick Brown says this is not a balanced budget, well NDP leader Andrea Horwath is critical of the budget for failing to do more for health care and for relying on the sale of Hydro one.

A big part of the Liberal budget is a pharmacare plan that will cover medications for people under the age of 25. Lisa Hepfner has more.

 

Transit and infrastructure also another big part of the budget. Nicole Martin has more on that part of the budget.

 


LATEST STORIES

Employment Crawl

What's next for the LRT

Ontario Budget

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php