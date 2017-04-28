Ontario Budget

It’s taken about a decade to do it, but the province’s Liberals say the budget is finally balanced, which means Ontario will not run a deficit this year.

But there is still plenty of debt and it’s rising to new heights. The debt is projected to be $312 billion this year, or roughly $22 thousand for every Ontarian and that debt is expected to grow to $336 billion by 2020.

The interest on the debt is the fourth largest spending area of this budget at $11.6 billion.

P.C. leader Patrick Brown says this is not a balanced budget, well NDP leader Andrea Horwath is critical of the budget for failing to do more for health care and for relying on the sale of Hydro one.

A big part of the Liberal budget is a pharmacare plan that will cover medications for people under the age of 25. Lisa Hepfner has more.

Transit and infrastructure also another big part of the budget. Nicole Martin has more on that part of the budget.