Ontario asks for public feedback on online ticket sales

Ontario is looking for your feedback to help make the process of buying and selling event tickets online more fair and transparent for consumers.

Residents can go to ontario.ca/tickets to complete a consumer feedback survey that will help mold regulations for online ticket sales.

“Like so many people across Ontario, I love going to the great shows and events this province has to offer. I also know how frustrating it is to see the tickets you want sell out right away, only to see them pop up for resale at double the price. That isn’t fair – and it isn’t right,” said Attorney General Yasif Naqvi in a news release. “That’s why the government is calling on fans across Ontario to help us change the rules so that we all have a fair shot at getting the tickets we want.”

The province is looking for feedback in four keys areas including access, affordability, transparency and enforcement.

Naqvi would not say how the new rules would be enforced but stressed the province’s commitment to “putting fans first.”

Ontarians will have until Mar. 15, 2017 to participate in the survey.