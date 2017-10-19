2017 Business Nomination
Only the Brave is a biographical drama directed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, Tron: Legacy). It tells the true story of the Yarnell Hill Fire and the firefighting crew that lost their lives battling it. The film stars Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, and Jennifer Connelly.

It’s not what stands in front of you… it’s who stands beside you. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of a local firefighting crew that becomes one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation.  As most of run from danger, they run toward it – risking everything to save a town from a historic wildfire.

“In an age of superheroes, Only the Brave is a film about real heroes,” explains Kosinski. “It explores notions of brotherhood, sacrifice, redemption, all set in the world of wildfire – something I haven’t seen in the cinema before. It’s a story that needs to be told and a world that should be seen on a big screen. Only the Brave could be viewed as a war movie – but it’s a battle against Mother Nature. I found that to be a refreshing angle on what a hero is.”

Only the Brave is rated 14A.


