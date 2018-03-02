Online voting begins for new Ontario PC leader

Members of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party will begin voting today for their new leader.

Tory legislator Christine Elliott, Toronto lawyer and businesswomen Caroline Mulroney, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, and parental rights activist Tanya Granic Allen are all vying for the top spot.

The race for a new leader began last month after Patrick Brown resigned from the role amid sexual misconduct allegations which he vehemently denies.

Members who wish to vote originally had until Friday to register, but the party now says it has extended the deadline to 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Both Ford and Mulroney have raised concerns about fraudulent memberships and say many party members are still waiting for the paperwork they need to vote.

Voting will take place until Thursday, with the results announced March 10.