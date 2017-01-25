Online auto thefts

A warning to car owners attempting to sell their vehicles online. In two cases this week alone, cars were stolen when the prospective buyers showed up for a test drive.

The first one was at around 6:30 on Sunday. The thief called the owner of a 2003 green Honda Accord listed on Kijiji and arranged to meet at the seller’s house. The seller forgot something and had to run back into the house but left the keys with the potential buyer who quickly jumped in the car and took off.

The second theft happened at 9:30 at night. A 2003 Black Infiniti G35 was listed on Kijiji, the seller invited the potential buyer to their house to look at the car. The thief then pulled a knife on the seller and threatened to hurt them if they didn’t hand over the keys and took off in the vehicle with a second suspect.

This is why Peel police have safe exchange zones set up outside of a couple of their stations.

“These areas are monitored by security cameras, officers inside watching. Very safe place to come do an online transaction.”

The first suspect is described as a 5’9 clean shaven South Asian man, 20-30 years old with short hair. He was wearing black jeans and a grey jacket. The second thief is described as a heavy set South Asian man, 20-30 years old with a pony tail.

When meeting up with a buyer, it’s best if you don’t go alone. Let family members know what you’re doing and where you’re meeting and get as much information from the buyer as possible.