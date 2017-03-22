One person taken to hospital after violent home invasion in Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating a violent home invasion in the city’s east end.
Officers were called to a home on Roxborough Ave. near Strathearne Ave. at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say multiple people were inside the home at the time of the invasion and one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are currently on scene collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.
The Hamilton Police K-9 unit was called in to help search the area.
Anyone who may have witnessed incident around 5am & have yet to speak with Police are asked to call. Remain anonymous using #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/WV0BqZ3I2M
— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 22, 2017
Commenting Guidelines