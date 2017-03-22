One person taken to hospital after violent home invasion in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating a violent home invasion in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to a home on Roxborough Ave. near Strathearne Ave. at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say multiple people were inside the home at the time of the invasion and one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently on scene collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.

The Hamilton Police K-9 unit was called in to help search the area.