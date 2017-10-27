One person killed in multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401

One man is dead following a serious collision on Highway 401 near Cedar Creek Rd. just west of Cambridge, Ont.

Two tranpsort trucks and a dump truck were involved in the crash that happened around 8 a.m. Friday.

An air ambulance was waiting nearby as fire crews worked to free one person who was trapped in a vehicle, however, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Ornge has departed the scene and will not be transporting any patients. https://t.co/3ivpVF4ZaV — Ornge (@Ornge) October 27, 2017

The collision reconstruction team is currently investigating.

All eastbound lanes on Highway 401 at Cedar Creek Rd. will likely remain closed for several hours.

