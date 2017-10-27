One person killed in multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401
One man is dead following a serious collision on Highway 401 near Cedar Creek Rd. just west of Cambridge, Ont.
Two tranpsort trucks and a dump truck were involved in the crash that happened around 8 a.m. Friday.
An air ambulance was waiting nearby as fire crews worked to free one person who was trapped in a vehicle, however, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Ornge has departed the scene and will not be transporting any patients. https://t.co/3ivpVF4ZaV
— Ornge (@Ornge) October 27, 2017
The collision reconstruction team is currently investigating.
All eastbound lanes on Highway 401 at Cedar Creek Rd. will likely remain closed for several hours.
More to come…
Fatal collision #Hwy401 EB between Cedar Creek and Homer Watson https://t.co/MtlY7sDjaV
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 27, 2017
Commenting Guidelines